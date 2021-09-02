U.S. Open day four

Aug 22, 2021; Mason, OH, USA; Ashleigh Barty (AUS) celebrates winning her match against Jil Teichmann (SUI not pictured) during the Western and Southern Open final at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday(times in GMT):

1615 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play got underway at Flushing Meadows after a delayed start, with top seed Ash Barty taking on Denmark's Clara Tauson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic is in action against Italy's Martina Trevisan at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, while seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro on Court 5.

Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

