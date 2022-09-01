U.S. Open day four

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 31, 2022 General view of the second round match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Estonia's Anett Kontaveit REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT):

1627 PEGULA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND

American eighth seed Jessica Pegula booked her place in the third round after overcoming Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-4.

1505 KVITOVA GETS WALKOVER AFTER KALININA WITHDRAWS

Czech 21st seed Petra Kvitova, who has twice reached the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, received a walkover into the third round after her Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina withdrew due to illness.

1503 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F).

World number one Iga Swiatek will face Sloane Stephens later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Fabio Fognini.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

