U.S. Open day seven
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT):
1935 RUUD HALTS MOUTET'S CHARGE
Fifth seed Casper Ruud ended lucky loser Corentin Moutet's superb run by handing the Frenchman a 6-1 6-2 6-7(4) 6-2 loss to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time. Awaiting the Norwegian is 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.
1855 BERRETTINI CLAWS PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA
Italian Matteo Berrettini made it five Grand Slam quarter-finals in a row after battling past unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3 4-6 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
1508 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit).
Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Ons Jabeur is in action against Veronika Kudermetova.
