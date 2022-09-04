U.S. Open day seven

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 31, 2022 General view of the second round match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Estonia's Anett Kontaveit REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT):

1935 RUUD HALTS MOUTET'S CHARGE

Fifth seed Casper Ruud ended lucky loser Corentin Moutet's superb run by handing the Frenchman a 6-1 6-2 6-7(4) 6-2 loss to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time. Awaiting the Norwegian is 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

1855 BERRETTINI CLAWS PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

Italian Matteo Berrettini made it five Grand Slam quarter-finals in a row after battling past unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3 4-6 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

1508 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit).

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Ons Jabeur is in action against Veronika Kudermetova.

