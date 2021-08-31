Sports
U.S. Open day two
NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (all times GMT):
1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Fourth seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova began her first-round match against American Caty McNally at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F).
