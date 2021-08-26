Factbox: U.S. Open in numbers

Sep 3, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; A view of the match between Vasek Pospisil of Canada (L) and Milos Raonic of Canada (R) in Louis Armstrong Stadium on day four of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Facts and records ahead of the 141st edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday:

PRIZE MONEY

Men's/women's singles winner: $2.5 million

Men's/women's singles runner-up: $1.25 million

Total prize pot: $57.5 million

SHOWCOURTS

After being held without spectators last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be at full capacity for the main draw, making it the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the 2020 Australian Open.

- Arthur Ashe Stadium

Capacity: 23,771

The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe, who won the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975.

- Louis Armstrong Stadium

Capacity: 14,053

The arena was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.

- Grandstand

Capacity: 8,125

The court made its debut on the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.

TOP SEEDS

Men's singles

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Women's singles

1-Ash Barty (Australia)

2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men's singles

Before 1968: 7 - Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)

Open Era: 5 - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)

Women's singles

Before 1968: 8 - Molla Mallory (U.S.)

Open Era: 6 - Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days

Women's singles - Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days

OLDEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days

Women's singles - Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days

Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.