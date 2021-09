U.S. Open order of play on Friday

Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States at Arthur Ashe Stadium on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM Men's doubles final (1600 GMT/12 PM ET) 4-Rajeev Ram (U.S.)/Joe Salisbury (Britain) v 7-Jamie Murray (Britain)/Bruno Soares (Brazil) Men's singles semi-finals 12-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM Women's doubles semi-finals 14-Samantha Stosur (Australia)/Shuai Zhang (China) v 7-Alexa Guarachi (Chile)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) 11-Coco Gauff (U.S.)/Caty McNally (U.S.) v 5-Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada)/Luisa Stefani (Brazil)