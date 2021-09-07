Skip to main content

U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States at Arthur Ashe Stadium on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)

4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari Greece)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru

