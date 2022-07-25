US retain women's 4x400 metres relay title at World Championships

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 24, 2022 Sydney McLaughlin of the U.S. crosses the line to win the women's 4x400 metres final REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - The United States retained their 4x400 metres women’s relay World Championships title on Sunday, finishing well clear of Jamaica and Britain.

Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and they maintained the lead through a series of clean changeovers, as anchor Sydney McLaughlin, who shattered the 400m hurdles world record on Friday, brought it home for gold. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon, additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.