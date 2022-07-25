1 minute read
US retain women's 4x400 metres relay title at World Championships
EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - The United States retained their 4x400 metres women’s relay World Championships title on Sunday, finishing well clear of Jamaica and Britain.
Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and they maintained the lead through a series of clean changeovers, as anchor Sydney McLaughlin, who shattered the 400m hurdles world record on Friday, brought it home for gold. read more
Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon, additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Peter Rutherford
