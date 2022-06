U.S. seeking to resolve WNBA star Griner's detention in Russia, Sullivan says

Brittney Griner of the United States congratulates a team mate during their Women's Basketball Gold Medal game against Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AIR FORCE ONE, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States is actively trying to resolve WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, reiterating Washington's call for Moscow to release her.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Andrew Heavens

