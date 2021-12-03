U.S. supports WTA for its decision to suspended tournaments in China

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai signs large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final in Beijing, China November 21, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via REUTERS

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United States 'applauds' the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

U.S. is monitoring the situation surrounding Peng and it has not seen or heard anything that allays its concerns for her well-being, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; writing by Ismail Shakil

