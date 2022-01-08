US team American Magic confirmed for next America's Cup

Jan 8 (Reuters) - American Magic have confirmed their participation in the 37th edition of the America's Cup scheduled for 2024, representing the New York Yacht Club.

American Magic represented the club in the previous edition of the America's Cup, where they were beaten 4-0 by Italy's Luna Rossa in qualifying last January.

"We intend to compete ... and are hungry and highly motivated to be the most innovative team on and off the water," American Magic principal Hap Fauth said in a statement on Friday.

"We are proud of how our team rebounded during America's Cup 36, but we have unfinished business and are committed to investing in technology, design, innovation and talent so we are best positioned to bring the America's Cup home."

American Magic join Record INEOS Team UK, Swiss syndicate Alinghi, Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa as confirmed entrants.

The venue and timing for the next America's Cup has yet to be decided, with a return to Auckland not ruled out despite competition from a number of venues to host the event.

Entries will close on July 31.

