Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

SportsUS women to face Australia in women's football at Tokyo Games

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 7, 2019 Kelley O'Hara of the U.S., Allie Long of the U.S. and team mates celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The U.S. women's national team will face Australia, Sweden and New Zealand at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, while in the men's competition 2016 winners Brazil will take on Germany following the group stage draw on Wednesday.

The American women's team are the reigning world champions and four-time winners of the Olympic tournament and will start as favourites in Tokyo, with Rio 2016 winners Germany failing to qualify.

Team GB women have drawn 2016 bronze medallists Canada, Chile and hosts Japan. Making only their second Olympic tournament appearance, Team GB will be led by England's interim coach Hege Riise.

On the men's side, Brazil will take on Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico, the 2012 gold medallists, were pitted against hosts Japan, South Africa and France.

The men's team are usually restricted to selecting players under the age of 23, with just three overage players allowed.

However, the age bracket has been raised for the Tokyo Games in line with the one-year postponement of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 12:05 PM UTCSoccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League can no longer proceed, Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli confirmed on Wednesday, as Spain's Atletico Madrid, Italy's Inter Milan, and six English teams abandoned the breakaway competition after intense criticism.

SportsEXCLUSIVE Soccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli
SportsUS women to face Australia in women's football at Tokyo Games
SportsPlayers, fans hail 'beautiful day for football' as Super League unravels
SportsMen's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Draw for the men's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics: