Slick U.S. women shock Jamaican superstars to win sprint relay

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 4x100 Metres Relay - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 23, 2022 Melissa Jefferson of the U.S., Abby Steiner of the U.S. , Jenna Prandini of the U.S. and Twanisha Terry of the U.S. celebrate after winning the women's 4x100 metres relay final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - Jamaica fielded the three medallists from the women's 100 metres in Saturday's World Championships sprint relay but that was still not enough to prevent a super-slick U.S. quartet taking gold to raise the biggest cheer of the week at Hayward Field.

Jamaica looked formidable after bringing in their "big three" - Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah - with lead runner Kemba Nelson the only survivor from their semi-final team.

The United States introduced Abby Steiner to join Melissa Jefferson, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry, and after a superb series Terryran a terrific anchor leg to bring them home in 41.14 seconds - the fifth-fastest in history.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I wanted to be on this stage so bad ... there was never a doubt in my mind that they were going to get the baton to me," said Steiner.

Jamaica were second in 41.18 - the sixth-best ever -after losing fractions on a couple of stretched changeovers.

Britain were in the medal hunt until 200m bronze medallist Dina Asher-Smith pulled up injured at the end of her third leg, allowing Germany to storm through for a surprise bronze in 42.03.

Jamaica and the United States had each won four of the previous eight world titles and between them eight of the last 10 Olympic golds.

Saturday’s head-to-head was as mouth-watering as any of those, with the Americans hoping their well-honed teamwork could make the difference against a squad that they hoped might just be a metre of pace down after their gruelling individual campaigns.

It proved to be the case as Jamaica twice had to slow a touch to collect the baton, as the Americans made no mistakes.

Prandini ran a brilliant third leg and Jamaican anchor Jackson, two days after her 200m gold, could make no impression on Terry as the United States took their Eugene gold tally to 10.

Nigeria set an African record of 42.22 to come fourth while Spain posted a national record 42.58 in fifth having also set a new mark in the semis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.