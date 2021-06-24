Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

U.S. women's internationals Press, Heath leave Man Utd

1 minute read
1/2

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 14, 2020 Manchester United's Tobin Heath reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - United States forwards Christen Press and Tobin Heath have left Manchester United after one season with the club, the Women's Super League (WSL) side announced on Thursday.

The U.S. internationals, who were part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup in France, signed one-year deals with United in September and helped them finish fourth last season.

Press, 32, and Heath, 33, scored four goals each for United, making 17 and 11 appearances respectively in all competitions.

They hav been named in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. play Sweden at the Olympic Stadium in their Group G opener on July 21, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:29 PM UTCGame, set and ... token? Murray cashes in on 2013 Wimbledon win

Andy Murray is cashing in on the craze for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by selling the "moment" he won the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2013 in the latest such high-profile auction.

SportsMLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win
SportsLloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster
SportsGiorgi knocks out top seed Sabalenka at Eastbourne
SportsDjokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men's game