USFL roundup: Case Cookus leads Stars past Panthers

June 6 - Case Cookus passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 118 yards and one TD on four carries as the Philadelphia Stars routed the Michigan Panthers 46-24 Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

The Stars (5-3) scored in double digits in three of four quarters as Cookus completed 20 of 26 passes. The Panthers (1-7) scored 18 of their points in the second period.

The Panthers' Paxton Lynch, a former NFL quarterback with the Denver Broncos, completed 27 of 40 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Bandits 13, Gamblers 3

Jordan Ta'amu completed 12 of 21 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown to lead Tampa Bay past Houston.

Ta'amu's TD pass came on a 7-yarder to Derrick Dillon as Tampa Bay (4-4) scored all of its points in the second quarter.

Houston (1-7) was led by quarterback Kenji Bahar, who was 19 of 34 for 159 yards, with one interception. He also rushed for a team-high 49 yards.

