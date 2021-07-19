Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S.gymnast who tested positive in Tokyo was alternate, team continuing preparations

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - A gymnast with the U.S. women's artistic gymnastics team who tested positive was an alternate or replacement member, not a main team member, and her close contact was also an alternate, USA Gymnastics said in a tweet on Monday.

The tweet added that the rest of the team had moved to a different location and was continuing to prepare for the Olympics.

Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Gareth Jones

