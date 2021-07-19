U.S.gymnast who tested positive in Tokyo was alternate, team continuing preparations

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - A gymnast with the U.S. women's artistic gymnastics team who tested positive was an alternate or replacement member, not a main team member, and her close contact was also an alternate, USA Gymnastics said in a tweet on Monday.

The tweet added that the rest of the team had moved to a different location and was continuing to prepare for the Olympics.

Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Gareth Jones

