Usyk at heaviest weight ahead of Joshua clash

Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk Weigh-in - The O2, London, Britain - September 24, 2021 Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at the heaviest of his career ahead of his heavyweight world title clash against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua on Friday.

Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who has only had two heavyweight bouts, tipped the scales at 15st 11lbs while Joshua weighed in at 17st 2lbs.

Joshua had been expected to come in at his lowest weight to help counter the speed of Usyk but, while he was slightly lighter than for his previous fight, the Briton was heavier than for his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

"I don't really watch my weight. I don't know why there is a big thing about weight. Maybe because we are heavyweights so people look at us at our heaviest," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"As long as you are loose, nimble. Loose and heavy, relaxed shots. I should be good. I was heavier and doing it so now that I'm lighter I should be able to do it with more ease."

Undefeated Usyk, 34, weighed four pounds more than in his last fight against Britain's Derek Chisora.

Saturday's eagerly-anticipated clash takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur soccer stadium in north London with a crowd of around 60,000 expected.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

