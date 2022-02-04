Uyghur athlete is final torchbearer at Beijing Games

2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Torchbearers Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang hold the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Feb 4 (Reuters) - A cross country skier born in Xinjiang was one of two final torchbearers who ended the Olympic opening ceremony by sending a flame into the sky on a giant snowflake.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, from Altay, Xinjiang, and Zhao Jiawen, a 21-year-old biathlete, delivered the flame. read more

Yilamujiang, 21, is the first Chinese cross-country skiing medallist at any FIS-level event and is a medal hopeful in a sport in which China has not traditionally excelled.

The selection of Yilamujiang as a final torchbearer came as many western nations diplomatically boycotted the Winter Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China denies human rights abuses.

Reporting by Krystal Hu in Beijing Editing by Toby Davis

