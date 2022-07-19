Van der Dussen scores ton as South Africa post 333-5 in first ODI

Cricket - England v South Africa - ODI Series - Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Britain - July 19, 2022 South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of England's Liam Livingstone Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

DURHAM, ENGLAND, July 19 (Reuters) - Rassie van der Dussen scored a career-best 133 as South Africa posted 333 for five in their 50 overs in sweltering heat in the first One-Day International against England at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

South Africa elected to bat after winning the toss and made the most of what is likely to be a deteriorating pitch under the baking sun, with Van der Dussen scoring his third ODI century and putting on a record third-wicket stand for the tourists against England of 151 with Aiden Markram (77).

The pair worked the ball around on the large playing surface and put South Africa in a strong position to win the first of three matches in the series, which is also a farewell for England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is retiring from ODI cricket after the game.

Opener Janneman Malan scored a fine 57 to get the innings off to a good start following the early loss of Quinton de Kock (19).

England toiled in the field with debutant seam bowler Matthew Potts manging only four overs (0-33) before he retreated to the dressing room after feeling the effects of the conditions.

Stokes also battled as he recorded figures of 0-44 in five overs, with the pick of the bowlers Moeen Ali with his 1-47 in eight.

Spinner Liam Livingston took 2-29 in four overs as he removed both Markram and Van der Dussen within three balls as the pair tried to up the tempo on a wicket that got more difficult to score off as the innings wore on.

Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis

