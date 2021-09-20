Skip to main content

Sports

Van Dijk beats Olympic medallists to win time trial title

1 minute read
1/5

Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Knokke-Heist to Bruges, Belgium - September 20, 2021 Netherlands' Ellen van Dijk celebrates on the podium after winning the stage with second placed Switzerland's Marlen Reusser and third placed Netherlands' Annemiek van Vleuten REUTERS/Yves Herman

KNOKKE HEIST, Belgium, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Bruges on Monday, beating Tokyo Olympic medallists Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and compatriot Annemiek Van Vleuten to claim the title.

Van Dijk, world time trial champion in 2013, set a time of 36:05.28 on the 30.3km flat course from Knokke-Heist on the North Sea coast to the centre of Bruges to claim her second rainbow jersey.

Reusser, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, came in second over 10 seconds behind while twice world champion and Tokyo gold medallist Van Vleuten was third -- 24 seconds off the pace.

American twice world champion Amber Neben, 46, came in fourth and Germany's Lisa Brennauer was fifth.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:37 PM UTC

Loaded U.S. face tough Ryder Cup test against battle-hardened Europe

Home advantage for a largely inexperienced U.S. team versus European passion will be one of the compelling storylines in this week's Ryder Cup between two star-studded teams at Whistling Straits.

Sports
MLB roundup: Cardinals edge Padres for 8th straight win
Sports
NFL roundup: Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past Chiefs
Sports
American DeChambeau wants to end dispute with Koepka, says coach
Sports
Van Dijk beats Olympic medallists to win time trial title