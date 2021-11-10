Venezuelan triple jumper aiming to repeat record year

Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist Yulimar Rojas poses for a picture after addressing the media, in Caracas, Venezuela September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

CARACAS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas has told Reuters she hopes to repeat her stupendous form in 2022 and maintain the standards that led her to break a world record and win an Olympic gold medal in 2021.

Rojas is the world record holder both outdoor and indoor and won gold in the Tokyo Olympics in August with a record leap of 15.67 metres.

The charismatic 26-year-old told Reuters she will defend her indoor and outdoor world titles in 2021, as well as compete in events in South and Central America.

She also hopes to defend the Diamond League trophy she won in Zurich last September.

"I should be in optimal conditions to defend my title," said Rojas, who is famous for her colourful dyed hair and a massive star in her homeland, where she is known as La Reina or The Queen. "I have already visualised it.

"I ask all those people who see me, who follow me, who see themselves reflected in me and who identify with what I say... to fight for their dreams, to never give up, and to not set limits for anything because limits exist only in the head," she told Reuters.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; writing by Andrew Downie Editing by Christian Radnedge

