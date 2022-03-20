1 minute read
Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 20 (Reuters) - Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 metres to win gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.
The Olympic champion beat her previous best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Games last year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.