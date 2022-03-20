Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record

Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia - March 20, 2022 Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrate winning goal and setting a new world record in the women's triple jump final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

March 20 (Reuters) - Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 metres to win gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

The Olympic champion beat her previous best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Games last year.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

