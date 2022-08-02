Venus Williams loses on singles return at Citi Open

Aug 1, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Venus Williams (USA) reacts after missing a shot against Rebecca Marino (CAN) (not pictured) on day one of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Venus Williams was disappointed not to give the crowd the win they wanted on Monday after the former world number one suffered an opening round defeat at the WTA 250 Citi Open on her return to singles action after almost a year out.

The 42-year-old, playing singles for the first time since last August, lost 4-6 6-1 6-4 to Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino under the lights in Washington, D.C..

"Just a little rusty," Williams told reporters. "I really put myself in good positions in the third set, too. Just trying to shake off some rust. That's just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better.

"I wish I could have pulled this match through for the crowd and for the tournament. But (it) doesn't always work out."

The seven-times Grand Slam winner is set to play in WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati over the next two weeks.

