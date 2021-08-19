Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Venus Williams receives wild card to play in U.S. Open

1 minute read

Mar 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Venus Williams of the United States waves to fans while leaving the court after her match against Zarina Dayas of Kazakhstan (not pictured) in the first round of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2021-08-19 00:49:07 GMT+00:00 - Venus Williams was awarded a wild card Wednesday to compete in her 23rd U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association announced.

Williams, 41, is a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows (2000, 2001) and has competed in the event every year since 2006. Her WTA ranking is No. 112, which is outside the top 104 who receive direct entry into the tournament.

CoCo Vandeweghe, who currently is ranked No. 160, also was one of the seven players to receive a wild card. She joined Caty McNally, Hailey Baptiste, Katie Volynets, Emma Navarro and 17-year-old Ashlyn Krueger.

The 2021 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · August 18, 2021 · 8:45 PM UTC

Oakland pitcher out of hospital after being hit by line drive

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has been released from a Chicago hospital but will require surgery on a broken bone in his face after he was hit by a line drive during a game, the Major League Baseball club said on Wednesday.

Sports
FBI interviewed Deshaun Watson, but lawyers disagree about why
Sports
Venus Williams receives wild card to play in U.S. Open
Sports
After considering retirement, Aaron Rodgers vows to enjoy 2021
Sports
Olympic medallist Seidel to run New York City Marathon