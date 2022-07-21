Venus Williams set for singles comeback in Washington

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2021 Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

July 21 (Reuters) - Former world number one Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. that begins next week, organisers said on Thursday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wildcard for the July 30-Aug. 7 WTA 250 event a day after announcing she will also compete at next month's WTA 1000 event in Toronto, where she will be joined by her sister Serena. read more

Venus, 42, last played a singles match at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021, losing in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei.

Her most recent return to the court was when she teamed up with Britain's Jamie Murray and reached the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.