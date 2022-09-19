Verratti under injury cloud ahead of Italy's Nations League games

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Italy may be without Marco Verratti for their upcoming Nations League games after the Paris St Germain midfielder had to be substituted due to a calf injury on Sunday.

Verratti was forced to leave the field in the 64th minute of their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Olympique Lyonnais and PSG coach Christophe Galtier said he would be examined on Monday.

"I am worried because when Marco can't carry on, it's because he's injured," Galtier told reporters.

"He was supposed to join his national team tonight but he will go back to Paris to do some tests.

"It is a blow on the calf, a rather powerful one."

Italy host England on Friday in Milan before travelling to Budapest to meet Hungary three days later.

