Verstappen beats Mercedes drivers to pole in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday with George Russell joining him on the front row for Mercedes.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first two phases of qualifying but ended up third on the grid for Mercedes after his first flying lap in the top-10 shootout was deleted.

Home hero Sergio Perez will line up fourth for Red Bull on Sunday.

