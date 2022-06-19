Verstappen wins in Canada on 150th race start

Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 19, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the drivers parade before the race REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL, June 19 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated his 150th Formula One race on Sunday with a victory in the Canadian Grand Prix that extended his world championship lead.

The 24-year-old Dutch driver took his 26th career win just 0.9 of a second ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium for Mercedes.

Sainz collected a bonus point for fastest lap.

