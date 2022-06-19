1 minute read
Verstappen wins in Canada on 150th race start
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MONTREAL, June 19 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated his 150th Formula One race on Sunday with a victory in the Canadian Grand Prix that extended his world championship lead.
The 24-year-old Dutch driver took his 26th career win just 0.9 of a second ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium for Mercedes.
Sainz collected a bonus point for fastest lap.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.