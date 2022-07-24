Verstappen wins in France after Leclerc crashes out

Formula One F1 - French Grand Prix - Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France - July 24, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

July 24 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday and took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race while leading from pole position.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with team mate George Russell third.

