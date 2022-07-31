Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 31, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

July 31 (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell, who started on pole position for the first time, taking third place in a repeat of the previous race in France.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

