Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix behind safety car

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 11, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

MONZA, Italy, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen dashed Ferrari's home hopes and won the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday to move potentially a race away from his second Formula One world championship.

The Dutch 24-year-old's victory at the 'Temple of Speed', in a race that ended in anti-climax and some jeers from the crowd, was Verstappen's fifth in a row and 11th from 16 races this season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Verstappen's closest title rival and now 116 points adrift with six races remaining, took second after starting on pole position, with George Russell finishing third for Mercedes.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet

