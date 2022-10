Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Issei Kato















SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed and shortened Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, but the reduced points awarded left him still waiting for a second Formula One world championship.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second and Red Bull's Sergio Perez took hird.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.