Veteran infielder Neil Walker retires after 12 seasons

Infielder Neil Walker, a former first-round pick who played 12 seasons with six different teams, announced his retirement Tuesday in a Twitter post.

The 35-year-old Walker played the bulk of his games at second base, batted .267 over 1,306 games. He played 18 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, batting .231 with three doubles and three RBIs.

"Officially retired, thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a Major Leaguer," Walker posted to Twitter. "I loved & cherished every day. From Pittsburgh, NY Mets & Yankees, Milwaukee, Miami, and Philly, nothing but love to those Organizations, Cities & Fans!"

An 11th-overall draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2004, Walker finished fifth in rookie-of-the-year voting in 2010 with the Pirates. He played seven seasons in Pittsburgh before also playing for the Mets (2016-17), Brewers (2017), Yankees (2018), Marlins (2019) and Phillies (2020).

