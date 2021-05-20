Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsVettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

Reuters
1 minute read

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 20, 2021 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel in action during practice REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sebastian Vettel lapped the unforgiving Monaco street circuit with tears in his eyes during Thursday's second practice after something irritated his vision.

The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates.

"I had the first run and something got into my eye, and then it got worse on the second run," the German told reporters.

"So the team was quite nice and they made me this," he said, showing off the patch. "So I probably think I’ll keep that and it will keep me safe for the rest of the weekend."

Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on.

"It was just tears and tears and I was blinking the whole lap. Not ideal on a track like this," added the two-times Monaco Grand Prix winner.

Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 7:52 PM UTCKoepka battles to share of early lead at PGA Championship

Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka recovered from a shaky start to grab a share of the early first-round lead at the PGA Championship on Thursday with defending champion Collin Morikawa lurking one back.

SportsTebow makes NFL comeback, signs with Jaguars as tight end
SportsMax is getting under Lewis's skin, says Red Bull boss
SportsUFC fighter gets Tesla after calling out CEO Musk
SportsPostponed Indian Wells tournament to be held in October