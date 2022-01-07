Villa sign Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Soccer Football - FC Barcelona - Philippe Coutinho News Conference - Auditorium 1899, Barcelona, Spain - January 8, 2018 FC Barcelona's new signing Philippe Coutinho during the news conference REUTERS/Albert Gea

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aston Villa have signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season from LaLiga side Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The agreement includes the option to make the deal permanent, Villa added.

Coutinho previously spent six years in the Premier League playing for Liverpool and will reunite with former captain Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

