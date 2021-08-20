Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Vinales, Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

2 minute read

MotoGP - TT Assen - TT Circuit Assen, Assen, Netherlands - June 27, 2021 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Maverick Vinales in action during the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said on Friday, less than a week after he was withdrawn from the Austrian GP for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

The nine-times MotoGP race winner had fallen out with Yamaha and had been due to leave at the end of the season after terminating his contract a year early.

But Japanese manufacturer Yamaha said the team and Vinales had mutually agreed to advance the separation.

"Following recent events at the Styrian GP and after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached to separate with immediate effect," Yamaha said in a statement.

Vinales apologised to Yamaha for the incident at the Styrian GP, saying it was a sad situation triggered by frustration.

Aprilia said on Monday Vinales will race for the Italian outfit next season. The Spaniard has signed a one-year deal with an option to renew and will partner compatriot Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia. read more

Vinales, who started out in 125cc with Aprilia, won the Moto3 championship in 2013 with KTM. He is seventh overall in the standings, 86 points behind his French team mate and world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:53 AM UTC

Vinales, Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said on Friday, less than a week after he was withdrawn from the Austrian GP for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

Sports
Osaka stunned by Teichmann at Western & Southern Open
Sports
MLB roundup: Mariners' Ty France belts winning homer in 11th
Sports
Organisers say situation 'very difficult' as hospitals stretched by COVID cases
Sports
Murray accepts wildcard for final U.S. Open tune-up event

Britain's Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for next week's Winston-Salem Open, the final tournament before the start of the U.S. Open Grand Slam, organisers said.