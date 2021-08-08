Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Volleyball-Serbia overpower S.Korea to win bronze in women's final

1 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Bronze medal match - South Korea v Serbia - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan – August 8, 2021. Mina Popovic of Serbia celebrates after winning bronze. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rio silver medallists Serbia overpowered South Korea in straight sets in the women's volleyball tournament on Sunday to take the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

World champions Serbia, who had defeated their Asian rivals in a straight-sets preliminary match, crushed South Korea again to win 25-18 25-15 25-15 in the bronze match in 74 minutes at the Ariake Arena.

Serbia's Tijana Boskovic, the top scorer for the tournament so far, led the way with a game-high 33 points, including six service points, outperforming South Korean captain Kim Yeon-koung's 11 points.

A slew of fast serves and blocks also helped the Serbians claim their second Olympic medal after losing out in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio.

South Korea, who had made it to the semi-finals for the first time since 2012, failed to repeat their success in Montreal 1976 Games to grab the bronze medal.

The United States and Brazil compete in the final later on Sunday.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · August 7, 2021 · 2:28 PM UTCMLB roundup: Phillies overtake Mets, grab NL East lead

Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs while Didi Gregorius homered and tripled as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 4-2 on Friday to move into first place in the National League East.

SportsMessi to hold news conference on Sunday after shock Barcelona exit
SportsJapan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama
SportsAthletics-Kenya's Kipchoge cements legacy with back-to-back marathon golds
SportsOLYMPICS Bidens applaud courage of U.S. Olympic athletes