Volleyball-U.S. women team win first gold medal against South American rival

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Volleyball - Women's Gold medal match - Brazil v The United States - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan – August 8, 2021. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley of the United States and Kelsey Robinson of the United States celebrate after winning gold. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States' dream of winning a first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball became a reality on Sunday, when they won against Brazil in straight sets in the final at the Tokyo Games, with the South American rival taking the silver medal.

U.S. opposite Andrea Drews scored 15 points to lead the team to a comprehensive victory at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the 2016 bronze medallists winning 25-21 25-20 25-14, several hours before the Olympics' closing ceremony.

Drews and others have filled in for injured ace spiker Jordan Thompson, who did not take part in the match due to an ankle injury.

Earlier, Rio silver medallists and world champions Serbia overpowered South Korea in straight sets in the bronze match to take their second Olympic medal in volleyball at the Games.

The U.S. women's team has in the past won three silver and two bronze medals in the event.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

