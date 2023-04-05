Vunivalu dropped by Reds after Wallabies call-up















SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - Former rugby league winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been dropped by the Queensland Reds for this weekend's Super Rugby Pacific clash against the ACT Brumbies, a few days after he got a call-up to the Wallabies squad.

A prolific try-scorer in league, Vunivalu has been dogged by injuries and struggled to make his mark on the 15-man game since his high-profile defection for the 2021 season.

Jones said on Sunday after announcing his squad that he still felt that Vunivalu could be "world class" in rugby union if the coach could help him fill "a lot of gaps" in his game.

Reds coach Brad Thorn, however, could find no place for the 27-year-old in his matchday squad for Friday's game against Australia's frontrunners at Lang Park, preferring Filipo Daugunu and Jordan Petaia on the wings.

Experienced playmaker James O'Connor, who was a notable omission from the Wallabies squad, was dropped to the bench and replaced at flyhalf by youngster Lawson Creighton.

The Reds slumped to 2-4 on the season after losing to an injury-ravaged Canterbury Crusaders last week and lock Angus Blyth said Thorn's selections were based on merit.

"Lawson's playing great rugby, (Daugunu) is playing really good rugby as well and Jordie's playing outstanding as well," he told reporters.

"The coach has picked on performance, and that's a great thing to have because if you perform well you get picked in the team."

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham, who has led his team to a 5-1 record this season, named the same starting side that beat the New South Wales Waratahs last week for the trip north.

Former Reds lock Cadeyrn Neville will win his 100th Super Rugby cap as the Brumbies look for a second win over the Queenslanders after prevailing 23-17 in Canberra last month.

"It's always a special game for us against the Reds up in Brisbane, we've got Nev's 100th as well so there's a buzz in the group and we're looking forward to the challenge against a really good side," Larkham said.

