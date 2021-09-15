Skip to main content

Sports

WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes

1 minute read

A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Sept 14 (Reuters) - An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in cannabis during the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials in June, which wiped out her trial results. She was also hit with a one-month suspension.

The 21-year-old, who had been seen as a top contender in the 100 metres, has said she used cannabis to help cope with the death of her mother.

The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy and calls for a review of anti-doping rules, including by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. read more

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:05 AM UTC

WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes

An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

Sports
Niyonsaba smashes women's 2,000m world record
Sports
Raducanu's toughest challenge is coping with the fame game
Sports
We're not even a team yet, says PSG coach Pochettino
Sports
CAF president urges 'open minded' debate on World Cup every two years