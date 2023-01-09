Factbox: Wales forward Bale announces retirement















Jan 9 (Reuters) - Factbox on Wales and Los Angeles FC player Gareth Bale, who announced his retirement on Monday.

Born: July 16, 1989 in Cardiff, Wales

EARLY CAREER

* Bale makes his professional debut for Southampton aged 16 years and 275 days against Millwall in the second tier in 2006.

* Makes 45 appearances for Saints and scores five goals

* In 2007, joins Tottenham Hotspur for an initial fee of five million pounds ($6.10 million).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2007-13)

* Used predominantly as a left back in his early career at Spurs but was considered defensively suspect.

* Did not win any of his first 24 league matches with the club and only broke his duck as an 85th minute substitute with Spurs leading 5-0 against Burnley in September 2009.

* Manager Harry Redknapp deploys him in an advanced position to take advantage of his electrifying pace and forward runs.

* Scores a memorable hat-trick in a 4-3 Champions League loss against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

* Wins PFA Player of the Year award and named in UEFA Team of the Year - the first Welsh player and first Spurs player to be named in the lineup.

* Manager Andre Villas-Boas converts Bale into a forward and he scores a career-high 26 goals in a season in 2012-13.

* Named Player of the Year for a second time and also scoops up Young Player of the Year award.

* Real Madrid sign Bale for a then-world record fee of 100 million euros.

REAL MADRID (2013-2020)

* Scores on Real debut against Villarreal in a 2-2 draw and grabs first hat-trick in 4–0 win over Real Valladolid, becoming only the second British player to do so in LaLiga after Gary Lineker.

* Scores late winner in Copa del Rey final against Barcelona with a stunning solo run from his own half.

* Scores in the 2014 Champions League final in extra time to help Real win a much-awaited 10th Champions League crown and ends the season with 22 goals in all competitions.

* Gets an assist in the 2016 Champions League final and also scores in the ensuing penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid.

* Extends contract until 2022 but ankle injury results in a four-month spell out in 2016-17. Plays 19 times in LaLiga title-winning campaign and wins third Champions League crown.

* Has his best scoring return in 2017-18 since his debut season, with 21 goals including an overhead kick and a long-range effort in the Champions League final against Liverpool as Real win their 13th crown and Bale’s fourth.

* Scores his 100th goal for Real in the 2018-19 season but fans grow frustrated as Bale is unable to step into Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes after the Portugal forward joins Juventus.

* Has his worst season in a Real shirt, scoring only three goals in 2019-20, missing the final stretch of games in the title run-in as Real pip Barcelona to the trophy.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2020-21)

* Returns to his former club Spurs on Sept. 2020. on a season-long loan.

* Scores his 200th career goal in a 3-3 draw against LASK in the Europa League.

* Finishes the season with 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring 16 goals with three assists.

REAL MADRID (2021-22)

* Appears in only seven games for Real during the 2021-22 season, scoring one goal in LaLiga.

* In June confirms he is leaving the club.

LOS ANGELES FC (2022)

* Signs for Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC as a free agent on a 12-month contract.

* Appears in 12 regular season games for LA, scoring twice.

* Makes his first MLS playoff appearance in the championship match against Philadelphia Union, scoring in the 128th minute, the latest in league history, to tie the game 3-3 and force a penalty shootout, which LA win to lift their first MLS Cup.

WALES (2006-2022)

* Becomes Wales' then-youngest debutant in May 2006.

* In October becomes the youngest player to score for Wales with a free kick against Slovakia in the Euro 2008 qualifiers.

* Scores seven times in Euro 2016 qualifiers to help Wales reach their first major finals since the 1958 World Cup. They go out in the semi-finals to eventual champions Portugal.

* In March 2018 scores his first international hat-trick against China and becomes Wales' all-time top scorer.

* Helps Wales reach last 16 at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament were they are beaten 4-0 by Denmark.

* In June his free kick in the playoff final against Ukraine qualifies Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

* The same month he is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to football and charity.

* In the 2022 World Cup Bale scores the first goal for Wales in the tournament since 1958 with a penalty against the United States in a 1-1 draw in their opening game.

* In Wales' second group game against Iran he becomes his country's most capped player of all time with 111 appearances.

* Wales fail to reach the knockout stage in Qatar.

* With 41 goals he is Wales' all-time leading scorer ahead of Ian Rush (28).

($1 = 0.8199 pounds)

Complied by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.