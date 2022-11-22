Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - United States v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Wales fans react REUTERS/Carl Recine TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.

The match from kick off to final whistle was watched by an average of nearly 10 million viewers, it said, adding that the game contributed to its most watched Monday night since England's Euro 2016 exit against Iceland.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks