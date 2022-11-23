Factbox: FACTBOX Soccer-Wales v Iran World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wales play Iran in the World Cup in Doha on Friday.
When: Friday, Nov. 25, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)
Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Odds:
Wales win: 11/10
Iran win: 3/1
Draw: 2/1
Key stats:
* Wales are looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since 1958 - their last appearance at the World Cup.
* No Welsh player has scored more goals at major tournaments than Gareth Bale, who grabbed his fourth with a late penalty against the United States in their group opener.
* Iran are bottom of the group with the worst goal difference after England thrashed them 6-2 in their group opener.
* Iran have never gone past the group stage and have won only one of their last 11 matches at the World Cup, a 1-0 win over Morocco four years ago.
Previous meetings:
* Wales beat Iran 1-0 in their only meeting in a 1978 friendly, with Phil Dwyer scoring the winner.
(This story has been corrected to change to Iran in odds section)
