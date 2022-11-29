Walker back for England v Wales as Southgate rings changes

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England's Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - England manager Gareth Southgate rung the changes for his side's final Group B clash against Wales with defender Kyle Walker getting his first taste of action at the tournament.

With England all but assured of reaching the last 16 barring a four-goal defeat, Southgate made four changes in all with Walker coming in at right back for Kieran Trippier.

The experienced Jordan Henderson replaces Mason Mount in midfield while Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench to score against Iran, will complement Harry Kane up front with Phil Foden also getting his first start in Qatar.

Wales, who need to win and hope Iran and the United States draw or beat England by four goals, made two changes with Dan James and Joe Allen coming into the starting lineup in place of Harry Wilson and Connor Roberts.

Teams

Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden

