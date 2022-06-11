Curry leads Warriors past Celtics to level Finals series

Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a free-throw against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

June 10 (Reuters) - Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2.

Curry, who was questionable to even play in the game after he injured his foot in Wednesday's Game Three, carried his squad to the gritty road win in front of a hostile crowd at TD Garden in Boston.

"We knew how big this game was," Curry said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I just thank God that I avoided significant injury. For us to come out and do what we did and go home? That five-and-a-half hour flight home just got a little bit better."

Curry put the game on ice with his eighth three pointer of the game, which gave the Warriors a six-point cushion with less that two minutes to go in the back-and-forth contest.

Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.

Game Five is on Monday in San Francisco.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.