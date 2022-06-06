Warriors bounce back, level Finals series with Celtics 1-1

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) and forward Draymond Green (23) in the fourth quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Reuters) - Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated the second half of Finals Game Two on Sunday to beat the visiting Boston Celtics 107-88 and level the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece.

Jordan Poole's three pointer at the buzzer from well beyond the arc capped a 35-14 third quarter blitz that put the home team up 87-64.

The Warriors continued to play physical defense and make shots to extend the lead over the final 12 minutes and avoid a fourth quarter collapse like the one they suffered in Game One on Thursday.

Curry led the way for the "Dubs," draining five three pointers to go with six rebounds, four assists while playing outstanding defense.

"Steph was breathtaking in that third quarter," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

"Not just the shotmaking but the defensive effort. He just doesn't get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defense," he said.

"People go at him to try to wear him down because they know how important he is to us offensively. And it is pretty dramatic the difference in Steph's strength and physicality between now and when I first got here eight years ago.

"The guy is amazing, he just keeps working."

The Celtics started Sunday's contest right where they left off at the end of Game One, using their superior size to frustrate Warriors shooters and swishing threes from all over the floor.

The tense, back-and-forth first half ended with an Andrew Wiggins putback layup that gave the Warriors a two-point lead headed into the break.

But it was all Warriors the rest of the way as the Celtics struggled on offense, committing 18 turnovers and shooting just 36% from the field.

Game Three is Wednesday in Boston.

