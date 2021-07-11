Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Washington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022-report

Jun 10, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Dax Milne (84) runs a pass route during drills as part of minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

July 10 (Reuters) - The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new name and logo in 2022, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, roughly a year after the National Football League (NFL) franchise dropped its previous name after years of outcry.

The club will continue to use its longstanding burgundy and gold colors, team President Jason Wright told the paper. Team owner Dan Snyder previously said the team planned to move into a new stadium in 2027.

The team shed its previous nickname a year ago after longstanding criticism that it was an offensive racial slur toward Native Americans.

A spokesperson for the team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new name and logo will come amid a period of upheaval for the franchise, which the NFL earlier this month fined $10 million after an independent investigation confirmed allegations of widespread bullying and sexual harassment.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Dan Grebler

