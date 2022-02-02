Washington chooses Commanders as new name

Redskins branded merchandise sits on display in a sports store as an announcement was made that the Washington NFL team will be abandoning its team name and logo that has widely been seen as a racist slur against Native Americans after mounting pressure from sponsors and the wider public, in Sterling, VA, U.S., July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Wednesday they will now be called the Commanders following a lengthy review on how best to replace an original name that was widely seen as a racial slur against Native Americans.

The team, amid calls for racial justice and a threatened loss of sponsors, dropped its longstanding previous name Redskins in mid-2020 following a years-long campaign from critics.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.