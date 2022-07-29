Watson latest major champion to join LIV Golf

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is the latest big name to join LIV Golf, the league said on Friday.

Former world number two Watson joins Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and others who have committed to the breakaway league, which promises record paydays and is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Critics of the new series say it amounts to 'sportswashing' by a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its history of human rights abuses.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles

