WBC roundup: Australia blows out China















March 12 - Former Philadelphia Phillies minor-leaguer Rixon Wingrove hit a three-run double in the first inning, helping Australia cruise to a 12-2 victory over China on Saturday in the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo.

The game ended in the bottom of the seventh inning when Darryl George's RBI single increased the lead to 10 runs.

Wingrove added an RBI single in a five-run fourth inning as Australia improved to 2-0, tied for first in Pool B with Japan. China fell to 0-3 and was eliminated from contention for reaching the quarterfinals.

Robbie Glendinning, George and Aaron Whitefield each had two hits and two RBIs for Australia, with Glendinning hitting the game's only homer. Kyle Glogoski got the win by striking out five in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Jie Cao had two of China's five hits.

Panama 2, Italy 0

Jose Ramos hit a solo homer and four pitchers combined on a five-hitter as Panama shut out Italy in a Pool A game at Taichung City, Taiwan.

Ramos' second-inning blast and an RBI single for Allen Cordoba in the seventh were enough for Panama, which completed group play at 2-2. Italy fell to 1-2.

Panama starter Harold Arauz threw four innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three. Humberto Mejia and Alberto Baldonado followed with two innings apiece, and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Javy Guerra handled the ninth for the save.

Italy starter Michele Vassalotti tossed four innings of one-run ball. He yielded two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

Anthony Santander went 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run and two runs to lead Venezuela past the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Juan Soto's RBI double and did not score again. Reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara took the loss for the DR, giving up three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Jose Ruiz earned the win in relief for Venezuela and Luis Garcia struck out seven batters in three innings of relief.

--Field Level Media











